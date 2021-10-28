Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.75-19.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.56. Meritage Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$19.400 EPS.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. 504,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

