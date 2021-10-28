Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Meritage Homes also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.75-19.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 504,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.