Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Meritage Homes also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.75-19.40 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.50.
MTH traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 504,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
