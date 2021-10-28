Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.