Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,971,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,542,000 after purchasing an additional 794,776 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

