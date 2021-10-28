Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 276,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $506.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

