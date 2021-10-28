Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 33,100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $66.22. 99,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

