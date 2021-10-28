M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 34,630 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $92,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 61,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

