M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 78,797 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,797 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $114,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 170.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,152,000 after buying an additional 136,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,477 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

COR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.46. 4,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,390. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

