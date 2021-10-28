M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $134,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 48.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $243.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

