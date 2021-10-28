M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $150.07 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $150,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of OKE stock remained flat at $$65.21 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

