M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 167,286 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 5.29% of Euronav worth $100,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 113.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 46,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

