Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 21,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 48.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 541,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175,997 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,248,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

