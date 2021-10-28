Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 231,552 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 95,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,741,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 50,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.85. 607,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,887,225. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $326.10. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

