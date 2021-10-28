Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $375.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $339.66.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.91. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $326.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.