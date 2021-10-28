Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $363.00 Price Target at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $345.00 to $363.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.66.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $326.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

