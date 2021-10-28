Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.880-$7.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $204.02. The stock had a trading volume of 490,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $205.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.