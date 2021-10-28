Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%.

MPB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $321.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.