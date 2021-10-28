Minter Network Price Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and $12,653.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00103512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00070042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,944,565,121 coins and its circulating supply is 4,739,355,554 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

