Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MITUY stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

