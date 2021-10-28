Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MITUY stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
