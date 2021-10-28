MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $837.76

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 837.76 ($10.95) and traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.82). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06), with a volume of 7,623 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £448.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 808.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 837.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider James Thomson purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders have purchased 2,949 shares of company stock worth $2,344,886 in the last three months.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

