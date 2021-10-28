MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,648 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000.

NYSEARCA:JMUB opened at $54.69 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.

