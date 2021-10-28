MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

