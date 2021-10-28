MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.