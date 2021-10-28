MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 449,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.56.

NYSE IEX opened at $222.22 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

