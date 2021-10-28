MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,401,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,028,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

