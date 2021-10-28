MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 994 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

