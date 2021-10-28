MML Investors Services LLC Sells 14,482 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

