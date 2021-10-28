MMOCoin Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $463,412.64 and approximately $192.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

