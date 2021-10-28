Monero Classic Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $20,981.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.75 or 0.00429427 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,290.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

