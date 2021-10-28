Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Thursday. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

