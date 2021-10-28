Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Thursday. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.
Montage Gold Company Profile
