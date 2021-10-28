Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Moonriver has a market cap of $846.35 million and $30.64 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $394.80 or 0.00645946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00069803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00095188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,347.00 or 1.00371015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,180.68 or 0.06840092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,138,270 coins and its circulating supply is 2,143,721 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.