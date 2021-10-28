Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,561,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $385,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $61.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

