Morgan Stanley Has $413.96 Million Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,533,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $413,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.82 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

