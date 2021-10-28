Morgan Stanley Purchases 58,199 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Diageo worth $396,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 780,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.85 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

