Moss Coin One Day Volume Reaches $7.42 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a market cap of $57.86 million and $7.42 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moss Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00208553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00098655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

