Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Update

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

