Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHGVY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

