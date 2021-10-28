mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 35,400.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of XDSL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. mPhase Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

