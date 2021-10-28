mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 35,400.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of XDSL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. mPhase Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.