Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $638.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 409,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,301. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.