MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $713.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $685.00 to $713.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $638.14.

MSCI stock opened at $637.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 34.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 73.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

