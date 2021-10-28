MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.14.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $637.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $627.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.50. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

