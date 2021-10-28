M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $3,671,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in M&T Bank by 28.3% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in M&T Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.11. 1,442,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.71. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

