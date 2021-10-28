M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in James River Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

