M&T Bank Corp Has $574,000 Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canon were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Canon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAJ opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

