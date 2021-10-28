M&T Bank Corp Has $617,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,121,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

