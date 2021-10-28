M&T Bank Corp Has $636,000 Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Quidel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QDEL opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

