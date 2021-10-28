M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

