M&T Bank Corp Invests $601,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 257.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

