M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,052. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

