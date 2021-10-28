Myriam Curet Sells 6,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ISRG opened at $348.98 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.67 and a fifty-two week high of $362.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day moving average of $315.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

